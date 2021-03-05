Fijians urged to be cautious of buying items online

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging Fijians to buy the Anti-lock Breaking System accumulator from reputable businesses to be eligible for seeking redress if it’s damaged.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says multiple complaints have been received where Fijians spend almost $2,000 for the ABS accumulator that doesn’t even last for a day.

Shandil says most of the complaints received are against those advertising and selling on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is mostly happening to those consumers who purchase the item from those that live from Narere to Nakasi but operate their business through an online platform. It’s hard to obtain a redress because their residential address is not available.”

The Council CEO says they received 29 complaints against traders selling ABS accumulator last year.

Consumers are being urged to be cautious when buying items advertised online.