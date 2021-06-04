Home

News

Fijians urged to avoid social gatherings

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 9:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

Non-containment zones are at risk of being breached.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says Fijians in non-containment must act as if the virus is already in their communities by avoiding social gatherings and observing the COVID safe protocols.

One individual traveled from Naitasiri and had a kava session with acquaintances in Tavua Village.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says with the support of Tui Tavua, they have facilitated a lockdown of Tavua Village for an initial 4 days.

He adds they will screen all contacts and then plan a more targeted lockdown area in the village.

The Permanent Secretary says they know that this is not an isolated case of social gathering behaviour and that it is prolonging the COVID-19 outbreak in Fiji by allowing the virus to move further into the communities.

Dr Fong says they are concerned about recurring incidents of individuals violating established protocols designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

He adds the breaches are potentially dangerous and endanger the health and lives of all Fijians.

