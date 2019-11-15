Fijians urged to abide by the designated time

Fijians will be allowed to play with fireworks until 10pm on Sunday – the actual day of Diwali religious celebrations.

FBC News can confirm that fireworks will only be allowed between 5pm and 10pm on the day, while authorities have allowed an extra two hours on Monday which is the designated public holiday.

Manager for Mines Division at the Mineral Resources Department Raymond Mohammed says although people can light fireworks until midnight they still need to follow the curfew hours.

“The only reminder to the individuals that are going to use fireworks is to use fireworks within the premises of your dwelling and residence from 5pm to 12 pm should be within the confines of the perimeters of your residence so that you are not breaking the curfew in place.”

Mohammed says the approved extended hours from 5pm to 12 midnight apply only on the 16th of this month.

He adds strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to the designated times for lighting fireworks.

“Basically in the fireworks regulations if you do not adhere to the approved fireworks usage hours you will be held liable to a fine of not more than $400 or imprisonment not less than 6 months.”

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has called on Fijians to celebrate responsibly and to keep in mind that Fiji is still observing COVID-19 related restrictions.