TC YASA
Full Coverage

News

Fijians under PLS reminded of self-discipline

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 8:46 am

Fijians selected to work in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme were reminded about the importance of self-discipline and being law-abiding employees.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says they’ve noted a few cases in recent years under the Seasonal Worker Program where contracts were terminated due to breach of work ethics and instructions.

Kumar says that workers recruited under PLS must be wary of the Fijian community influence in Australia which can affect their performance.

“If you face any issues, then you need to inform the National Employment Centre and not rely on the community as a source of advice.”

 Another 184 meat workers will leave Fiji on January 6.

