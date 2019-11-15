Fijians told to take safety to their own hands

Energy Fiji Limited has raised concerns about landlords who are complacent about the safety of their tenants, having found rented property with unsafe electrical wirings which pose a threat to occupants.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel stresses people’s lives are at risk, but this is not being taken into consideration.

“Electrical safety within your premises is paramount because it affects the lives of our family and family members, so I just have to tell all our electrical customers to ensure that the electrical wiring within your premises, houses whatever it may be is up to standard and it has not sorted of deteriorated over a period and are posing as a risk or hazard.”

Patel says Fijians should take safety into their own hands if landlords are not helping.

“It’s better for you to get to immediately get the services of a registered electrical contractor, solve the problem, pay him and then give the bill to the landlord and tell him this is what I’ve done because expediency or speed is important.”

EFL has also urged people to engage registered electrical contractors.