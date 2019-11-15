Fijians to test items before buying: Consumer Council

The Consumer Council continues to receive complaints against the pharmaceutical sector pertaining to the items such as hearing aid, diabetes and blood pressure monitors that are being sold.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have received complaints regarding defects in the machines purchased from pharmacies.

Shandil says the consumers bought the items and after using got to know that it is substandard.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because it has been lying on the shelf for ages, when it has been sold and after using consumers came to know that it is not fit for usage.”

The Council has urged Fijians to check and test the items before buying and is also calling on pharmacies not to indulge in unfair trade practices.