Fijians to take heed of weather advisories

Fiji can expect heavy rain with a possibility of flash floods this weekend.

The National Disaster Management Office is advising Fijians living in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures during this time.

The NDMO says due to continuous rainfall there will be high soil saturation, surface run-offs, and the possibility of landslides.

Vehicles and pedestrians are to refrain from crossing flooded roads and walkways.

Parents and guardians are to monitor their children ensuring they refrain from playing in flooded areas.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the West of Fiji and is gradually moving towards the group.

Cloud and rain associated with the trough is expected to affect the western parts of Fiji from tomorrow and will gradually spread to the rest of the group.