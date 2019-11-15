Fijians to take fire safety seriously: Autar

Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and Fijians should take ownership of learning fire safety.

Director of Southern Security and Fire Protection Services Rajendra Autar says Fijians should ensure their home and family are protected in the event of a fire.

The National Fire Authority raised concerns on fires that have electrical related causes as it is ranked the highest cause of fire so far this year.

The Authority highlighted that Electrical fires can be caused by broken or old wires, loose switches and overheating.

To prevent mishaps in homes, Autar says the people should keep fire safety equipment at home.

“I suggest the people of Fiji concentrate on fire safety. They should keep fire extinguishers at home so that people can control a small fire. Don’t depend on the fire brigade.”

He adds people can also invest in Fire Fighting Training and work with the National Fire Authority to ensure their buildings are fire-safe.