Fijians to perform Ram Leela in India

A ten-member team will be leaving for India next week to promote Indo-Fijian cultural relations.

The Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali of Lami has been selected to represent Fiji at the International Ramayan Conference organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The group will showcase Fiji through Ram Leela at the global platform during Diwali.

President, Akhilesh Prasad says such opportunities are encouraging as these cultural aspects are lacking, especially in the younger generation.

“For the past 10 years or so, the interest in Ram Leela has been dying out and in many areas of Fiji, it has completely stopped. It was something that was brought in by our forefathers. It is a cultural heritage, and it is important that we pass it on to our younger generation and that’s what we have been trying to do.”

17-year-old Gospel High School student, Pranisha Prasad who is part of the team is ready for an insightful trip.

“I’m very excited, I have never been out of Fiji and really looking forward to the trip. And we are going on Diwali and leaving the family at home is not easy. And what inspired me is maybe I liked acting and I would say it makes us very unique and it inspires many younger generation people.”

The team will be departing next Monday and will be in India for ten days.

They will perform six acts in three states which also includes Ayodhya, an ancient city of India, and the birthplace of Lord Rama.