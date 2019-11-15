Fijians to participate in HA public inquiry

Fijians have been urged to participate in the public inquiry to be conducted by the Housing Authority.

The Authority has announced that special purpose audit and a public inquiry will be held following allegation of irregularities and fraudulent transactions when allocating lots for the past ten years.

The audit will focus on the verification of information and declarations provided by all recipients of lots during the period with their applications against Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fiji National Provident Fund and Titles Office.

It will also review and confirm that lots allocated to applicants having an annual household income exceeding fifty thousand were duly endorsed by the Board and approved by the Minister, where applicable, in line with the Housing Act of 1955.

The audit will also review if any lots were allotted to current or ex Housing Authority Staff, their families during the period.

When questioned on whether any action will be taken against Fijians who have declared false information, Authority Chief Executive, Robert Sen highlighted that a full audit will also be carried out in that aspect.

“Office of the Auditor General will do a full audit and once they do a full audit and they find that the customers have given incorrect information, the findings will be with us and the Board Chair and after going through the Ministry and the Minister then the relevant action will be taken on those particular customers who have given incorrect information”.

Even before this audit, the Authority confirms it has referred eight staff to FICAC for alleged corrupt practices in allocating lots to people who did not qualify.