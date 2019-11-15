Fijians to honour teaching of Prophet Muhammad

Today, Fiji joins around 1.8 billion Muslims around the world to celebrate the birth and life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Education Ministry says as the nation continues to endure the socio-economic challenges of the coronavirus, Fijians remain steadfast in the faith knowing that the goodness and faithfulness of the Almighty will prevail and take us through these difficult times.

The Ministry says promoting peace among humankind, honouring and respecting the rights of all, and being compassionate to the poor, needy and the sick are a few of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says all Muslims seek to exemplify these teachings in their lifetimes.

The Ministry adds in all circumstances, we should honour the teachings of Prophet Muhammad with a renewed sense of purpose and faith.

The Ministry says during this time Fijians should pray for the strength of our nation and the health of every Fijian.