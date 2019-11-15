Fijians to face low to intermittent water supply

Fijians living in Tamavua and surrounding areas will face low to intermittent supply of water.

This is due to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant experiencing a fault in one of its filters.

Affected areas include Colo-I-Suva, through to Togalevu, including customers along Princess Road, Waimanu Road, Toorak and parts of the Suva CBD, Rewa Street, and parts of Flagstaff down towards McGregor road.

Article continues after advertisement

The Water Authority teams are working to rectify the fault, however, no time frame can be provided at this time.

Water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas during the temporary disruption period.

The Authority advises customers residing in the areas to use water wisely and to store water for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.