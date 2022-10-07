Fijians to expect coastal inundation, heavy rain warning in place

Coastal inundation. [File Photo]

Fijians living along coastal areas should expect coastal flooding.

This as a coastal inundation alert is still in force for parts of the Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says an intensifying high pressure system to the south of Fiji is expected to generate and direct moderate-to-damaging heavy swells over the Fiji waters.

According to the forecast, moderate to damaging heavy swells combined with wind-driven waves will cause coastal flooding in parts of the country.

People living along coastal areas should expect coastal inundation of debris along low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide, and this is dangerous for recreational activities.

The Fiji Met Office says this is in the southern parts of Viti Levu, from Natadola to Pacific Harbor, the southern coastal areas of the Mamanuca group, Kadavu, the Moala, Lomaiviti, and Southern and Central Lau groups.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in force for most parts of the country.

The weather office says a trough of low pressure approaches the group from the west, associated rain and showers are expected to affect the country for the next few days.