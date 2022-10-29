Fijians to expect a night full of entertainment

[File Photo]

All festivals celebrated by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation are with fanfare and grandeur.

Mirchi FM breakfast show host Ashna Chand says Diwai Dhoom will bring together people of all cultures as Diwali, is a festival of unity in diversity.

Chand says today will be a night full of entertainment at Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two’s Diwali Dhoom.

Several competitions have been organized to give Fijians a great platform to showcase their talents.

“There will be giveaways and lots of competitions. There are some well known and popular groups who are internationally popular as well will be performing such as the Masti Arts and Dance Group, Tuinz and Vou Dance Company”

The event will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today and the tickets will be sold at the venue.