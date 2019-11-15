Fijians to do their bit for the women living in rural areas: Vuniwaqa

Rural Women’s Day calls on Fijians to pledge and support women’s productive and unpaid care and domestic work, which is exacerbated by the pandemic.

In her message on the International Day of Rural Women Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa highlighted that the rural women’s day reinforces that gender-responsive investments in rural areas have never been more critical.

Vuniwaqa says this rural women’s day demands that we create awareness of these women’s struggles, their needs, and their critical and key role in our society.

This International Day of Rural Women is a key moment to galvanize action by all stakeholders to support rural women and girls to not only rebuild their lives after COVID-19 but increase their resilience to be better prepared to face future crises.

Vuniwaqa has called on Fijians to do their bit for the women living in rural areas.

She adds the crucial role that women and girls play in ensuring the sustainability of rural households and communities, improving rural livelihoods and overall wellbeing, the force of rural women cannot be undermined or left unrecognized.

The Minister says rural women have been at the front lines of responding to the pandemic.

The theme for this year’s Rural Women’s Day is “Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19.