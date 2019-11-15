Fijians to depart for Australia next week

Around 172 Fijians will now be able to provide for their family’s needs during these difficult times.

This was made possible after the selection for employment opportunities was made through the Vuvale Partnership with Australia.

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar said the pandemic has impacted many Fijians including the labour force and this window of opportunity is a blessing.

Article continues after advertisement

“You will be leaving our shores soon. Your government and your families have faith in you that you will perform your work to the best of your abilities and also that you will also abide by your agreement that you have signed for.”

Kumar adds the Regional Workforce Management (RWM) has been impressed with Fiji’s professional and efficient processing of workers for recruitment and performance.

He adds their representatives will be returning to Fiji for further recruitment’s in January and February next year.

The selected candidates have been scheduled to depart for Australia on Wednesday next week