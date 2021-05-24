Home

Fijians to benefit from renewable energy

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 5:34 am

14, 000 households in the country could transition to renewable energy through an agreement with Energy Fiji Limited.

This has been highlighted in a research report released by the International Finance Corporation World Bank Group ahead of the pivotal COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The report states how nations plan to tackle climate change and lay out a path to help reduce emissions and avert a climate disaster.

It says millions of people across the Pacific, including working families and small business operators, stand to benefit from cleaner and more sustainable energy, with an estimated 420 megawatts of renewable power generation to be added in the next decade.

Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, Kim-See Lim says the private sector has an important role to play in developing climate-smart projects.

Lee says this can help countries transform their economies, free up fiscal space, and avoid a more harrowing future.

It says in Fiji, an agreement with Energy Fiji Limited for the largest solar project could pave the way to significantly reduce spending on fuel imports.

The report further states that there are around 40 renewable energy projects in the Pacific that are either already operating, under construction, or planned for the next decade.

 

