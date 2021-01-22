Fijians to be wary of heavy rain alert

Tropical Depression 05F is expected to bring heavy rain to various parts of the country.

The Nadi weather office is warning Fijians to be prepared for flash floods in low lying areas.

These include areas adjacent to major rivers and streams for Vanua Levu, low lying areas and areas adjacent for Vunibau village to Veivatuloa village in Namosi, upper Waidina river from Delailasekau to Navunikabi village.

A flash flood alert is also in place in low lying areas from Suva to Narere.

A gale alert remains in force for Yasawa group, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and the Lau group.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of the eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lau group.

The adverse weather associated with Tropical Depression 05F is expected to start affecting the group from tomorrow.

TD05F is also anticipated to further develop into a Tropical Cyclone which is just to the east of Vanuatu.