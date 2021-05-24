Fijians to be wary of a possible housing grant scam

The Ministry of Housing does not employ any agents to accept applications on behalf of the First Home and First Land grant programs.

This comes after a person on Facebook was found pretending to be an agent for the Ministry and assisting people with the First Home Grant applications.

Permanent Secretary, Sanjeeva Perera says they do not accept direct applications.

The only legitimate way to apply for these programs is through the Bank, Housing Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, or the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Services provided also do not attract any fees or charges.

The PS says applications are processed strictly on a first come – first serve basis.

Fijians are to be cautious of such suspicious activities.