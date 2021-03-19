Fijians to be quarantined even after being vaccinated: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has confirmed that Fijians will still need to follow quarantine protocols even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says those who are vaccinated might be protected from COVID-19 but there is a possibility of them transmitting the disease.

Dr Fong says until the rest of the population is protected, quarantine will still be in place for Fiji.

“We have to make adjustments because “A” we know there’s a huge amount of outbreak and “B” we, unfortunately, do not have a complete picture because the number of testing is not enough to tell us exactly whats happening so we have to take some mitigation methods .”

The PS has also highlighted that there will be no exemptions for any Fijian however there is a possibility of readjusting the quarantine regime according to the nature of the transmission.

He says this will be done once the transmission risks are low.