The Health Ministry is once again ringing the alarm on the need for Fijians to be mindful of climate-sensitive diseases that are prevalent during the cyclone season.

Fijians are being urged to keep away from flooded areas and to boil drinking water to avoid any possible cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue or even diarrhea.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the risk of an LTDD outbreak is high as these diseases are common after a natural disaster.

“The current implication is that every year when you have stagnant water around, there is an increased risk of leptospirosis and dengue beginning to spread. We will be starting our program again to deal with leptospirosis and dengue.”

The majority of Fijians have learned from past experiences that cases of typhoid and leptospirosis would spike in the villages after any disaster, and they are now taking preventative measures.

The risk of contracting leptospirosis can be reduced if people do not swim or wade in waters that might be contaminated.