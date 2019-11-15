Fijians to be cautious of childrens safety on roads

With the new school term starting on Monday, the Land Transport Authority is advising motorists and parents to pay close attention to the safety of children.

LTA Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says Fijians should take extra caution especially at school roadways, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings to ensure children cross in absolute safety at all times.

Simpson says bus operators are responsible for the safety of children particularly when boarding and alighting from buses.

Motorists must be alert to the possibility of children crossing the road as well.

Children are advised to stand at the bus stand or bus bay pavement and only board the bus when it has come to a complete stop.

Children must not put their hands and heads out of the bus window as this can be fatal.

Parents and guardians must educate their children on the dangers present on our roads.