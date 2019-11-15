The Ministry of Fisheries is advising fishermen to refrain from traveling out to sea for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

Director Fisheries, Mere Lakeba says fishers should take heed of advisories and secure their boats and engines.

Villages that were assisted with solar freezers are advised to remove solar panels from the rooftops and store them in a safe place.

Lakeba says tilapia, prawn and shrimp farmers need to secure pond and feed stocks in case flooding occurs.

The Ministry has advised Fijians to adhere to all public advisories by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, National Disaster Management Office and the Fiji Met Office.