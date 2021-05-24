Fijians takes advantage of suspension of BC fee

Members of the public have turned up in numbers to obtain a birth certificate from the birth registry.

People have been lining up from Suvavou House towards Albert Park for this service throughout this week.

Some Fijians told FBC News the opportunity has allowed them to divert their money to other much need expenses.

There were also students who had just turned 18 years and needed to obtain a birth certificate in order to register to vote for the next general election.

Iowane Duadra from Vatuwaqa says he needed to get birth certificates for his grandchildren so he could register them in the Vola ni Kawa bula.

Police are also at the site ensuring COVID-19 safe measures are followed.

For the next 12 months, fees to obtain a birth certificate will be suspended.