COVID-19
Fijians take precautionary measures

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 21, 2020 8:36 am

With the confirmed case in the country, Fijians are taking precautionary measures.

On the streets of the capital, Suva, people were this morning seen wearing masks and gloves, several businesses heightened hygiene practices and employees required to follow government advisories while serving the public.

Public transport drivers have also taken a similar approach.

Taxi Driver Shanil Prasad says people are taking the matter seriously.

“Don’t know which kind of passengers come into the taxi. So have to keep safe.”

60-year-old Terikano Taitu who was spotted wearing masks along with her grandsons in Suva today says they’re not taking any risks.

 

“We are afraid of the coronavirus so that’s why we want to wear it now.”

Suva Vendor Anare Osborne says people should adhere to the health guideline of COVID-19.

“People are just trying to keep safe. It’s a serious issue.”

Apart from the people on the streets, we saw those visiting supermarkets, wearing protective masks and hand gloves.

The general consensus on the streets is that prevention is the best way to beat the deadly disease.

