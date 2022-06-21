Fijians take part in International Yoga Day

Over 800 participants including students, volunteers, and teachers gathered at Suva’s Albert Park to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga this morning.

The event organized by the High Commission of India saw participants taking part in a 40-minute yoga session.

More people around the world are now embracing yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated.

Yoga Teacher Sangeeta Kumar says yoga is suitable for all people.

“What we have done today by putting all age group people on the stage so that it shows yoga is not meant for small children or teenage girls and boys, it’s meant for everybody, despite how you do it.”

This form of exercise became more common when people were fighting social isolation and depression during the pandemic.

Yoga is said to have a number of benefits and the Indian High Commission in Fiji is urging more people to participate in this ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice.

The theme for this year’s International Day for Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.