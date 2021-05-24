Home

Fijians take advantage of trading on Christmas day

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 25, 2021 2:12 pm

Hundreds of Fijians flocked to the Capital City this morning to catch up on their last-minute Christmas shopping as it was a normal trading day.

Many of those working until yesterday, was happy that businesses operated as normal.

A family travelled from the West and were able to grab a few things for their loves once before joining them for Christmas.

For Ratu Peni and his children, it was an early morning to get shopping done in the capital.

“My Children and I got up early to travel from Namosi to do shopping and now we are heading back to the village.”

Market vendors were also out in full force today and wanted to get the last of their stock sold before taking the long weekend break.

The Christmas Public Holiday this year falls on Monday the 27th.

