Fijians still not taking their health seriously

With Non-Communicable Diseases on the rise, the Spinal Injury Association believes the majority of Fijians are still not taking their health seriously.

13.7 percent of Fiji’s population are living with at least one functioning challenge, and it’s become clearer that people who suffer from NCDs, especially diabetes, are becoming part of this statistic.

A lot of awareness over the years has been centered on fighting the increasing number of NCD cases, but Spinal Injury Association Executive Director Joshko Wakaniyasi says it comes down to the responsibility of individuals.

“The high rate of NCDs is still getting higher and higher. Where our role comes in for those that actually didn’t do something about their wellbeing. Didn’t adhere to their health warnings. You know it is our responsibility then we go on to try and give them that essence of comfort and at least some support systems in place.”

Wakaniyasi adds Fijians need to start thinking on their own feet.

“If people are not responsible for themselves, then we will always be fighting a losing battle.”

He believes disability and NCDs walk hand in hand.