Fijians standing up for the 2022 election can still campaign: Saneem

Fijians who will be contesting the 2022 General Election can still campaign although the Electoral Commission hasn’t announced the day campaigning will officially start.

This has been confirmed by the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem adding that there is no restriction on the campaign now.

He says the usual laws of the country will still apply to those who start campaigning.

“The official campaign period will start on the day it is being gazetted by the Electoral Commission. On the day the Electoral Gazettes the official campaign period is to start, from that date, various laws and regulations on elections campaign will become effective. And that is when the Fijian Elections Office will specifically have a team monitoring campaign to ensure that the laws are not breached.”

The Supervisor of Elections earlier stated that the official campaign period should not be less than one month before the Writ of Election is issued.

The campaign period, by law, must also end 48-hours before polling day.