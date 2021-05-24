Fijians sought help following volcanic eruption

Non-Government Organization – Lifeline Fiji continues to receive calls from Fijians following the volcanic eruption in Tonga last weekend.

Officer-in-Charge, Jeremaia Merekula says the callers are mostly concerned with the effects of the eruption on Fiji.

Merekula says the callers include Fijians in communities affected by the tidal surge which includes Kadavu and the Lau Group.

“The volcanic eruption and all these things that are happening, so for we have been having a buzz as well where people have been calling to ask for what is happening.”

Merekula says they had to make referrals to the relevant agencies so that appropriate help can be provided.