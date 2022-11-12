Fijians show interest in Walesi Digital carnival

Fijians took advantage of the first-ever Walesi Digital carnival in Suva today, despite adverse weather conditions.

It was a fun-filled day with lots of information available for Fijians.

A mother of three, Diane Qalobogidua says such family events are much needed.

“I think it’s a great way to spend Saturday out with music and food and also for the kids to enjoy the rides.”

Overseas student Kathleen Taylor shared similar sentiments.

“Just to hang out with friends, because I have been here for a long time and I made really good friends with a lot of local people over here in Fiji so yeah just to hang out with them.”



Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has commended the Walesi team for their services.

“The technical teams have been in very remote parts of Fiji connecting people in the interior, for example, Viti Levu, at level certain villages that never had connectivity, or you had to cross a river like 16, 17 times to get to the village. They now have connectivity, they don’t have to climb up the coconut tree or climb up some hill to actually get connectivity.”

Similar carnivals will also be held by Walesi in other parts of the country in the coming days.

Such events also provide a platform for business and government statutory bodies to raise awareness of their services.