Fijians should be vigilant: NFA

The National Fire Authority is advising the public to be vigilant when using candles and lamps as many homes are without electricity in the aftermath of TC Ana.

NFA says Fijians need to take precautions while using candles and lamps.

The Authority says warnings should be taken seriously to avoid unnecessary accidents in homes.

As of January 20th this year, the NFA had attended to six fire incidents.

According to NFA, 20 people were left homeless as a result of these fire incidents.