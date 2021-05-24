Home

Full Coverage
News

Fijians seek counselling during Christmas break

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 31, 2021 5:41 am
FWCC and its branches during their end of the year staff meeting [Source: FWCC]

More Fijians have sought counseling services during the Christmas holidays.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Counsellor Advocate, Shobna Devi says past trends have indicated that the demand for counseling services increase during the festive season, and this year they were ready to provide this help.

She says the pandemic has brought hardships for many, and this Christmas is no different.

Article continues after advertisement

“FWCC continues to receive calls throughout the festive season. Families continue to call for counseling and materials assistance such as food packs and buying of medications so FWCC continues to provide support”

Counselors say the pandemic has changed the lifestyle of many Fijians who are still trying to adjust to the current situation.

