Fijians rush for last minute Father’s Day shopping

Suva City was a hustle and bustle today as Fijians rushed to do last minute shopping for Father’s Day celebrations.

Footwear, jewellery and clothing stores, as well as markets and supermarkets were packed as people chose the best presents for their fathers.

Gita Anjali says family time with loved ones matters most.

Anjali travelled all the way from Labasa to spend time with father.

“It is very important because they raise us and their roles are very important.”

Another customer at a supermarket in Suva, Sandeep Kumar believes Father’s Day should not only be attributed to fathers but also to all mothers who play both roles in the family.

“I will go to my mums place to celebrate father’s day and I wish every fathers a happy father’s day.”

Father’s Day will be celebrated tomorrow.