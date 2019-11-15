Fijians reminded to be wary of unregistered Architects

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received 44 complaints against architects who are operating illegally in the last five years.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says out of the total cases recorded, eight were received this year.

She says Fijians need to only engage licensed and qualified architects that can provide expert service when compared to unqualified architects.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief Executive adds Fiji currently has 36 qualified architects who are registered with the Fiji Architects Registration Board after being verified by the Registrar of Architects.

Shandil highlighted that a list of the registered architects can be found on the Council’s Facebook page that will help consumers verify the credibility of architects before they contract them and make payments.

She is urging Fijians to ensure that certain unethical and unregistered architects do not rip-off or mislead Fijians.