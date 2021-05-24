Fijians reminded of fire safety

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be mindful of fire safety as we enter the festive season.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says homeowners need to take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents, as most fire cases recorded recently are due to negligence.

He says in the past, firefighters have attended to some tragic home fire incidents during this time of the year, and Fijians are to be aware of the dangers surrounding electrical fault, cooking being left unattended and children playing with matches.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds those are a few root causes of residential fires across the country.

“We can always come to think about the impact of the fire in every individual and me as the CEO for NFA as I talk to our people, they are always there. They know owners feel during that time. So, I urge members of the public to please adhere to all our awareness programs, be vigilant of our surroundings, do not allow your children to play with matches and in particular the electrical appliances that they use.”

Sowane adds most fire incidents are recorded from the Western, Central, and Eastern Divisions.

14 fire incidents were recorded this month alone.