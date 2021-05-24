Fijians reminded of COVID-19 safe protocols

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya today reiterated the importance of following the COVID-19 safe protocols.

Speaking during Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebration in Lautoka, Koya says that despite restrictions being eased, Fiji is still not out of the woods.

Koya says getting vaccinated, wearing masks and using hand sanitizers will go a long way in the fight against the pandemic.

He says this will give confidence to tourists planning to come over.

The Minister urges Fijians to reports those who fail to follow protocols in place.

He says everyone has an important part to play in Fiji’s effort to restart the economy.

Koya also says as Muslims, it’s their moral obligation to extend a helping hand to anyone in need, particularly in times like this when many have suffered.

The celebration was organized by the Ma’unatul Islam Association of Fiji.