Fijians raise concerns about water carting services

Fijians that were affected by water disruptions in the Central division have raised issues about the lack of water carting services provided to affected areas last week.

FBC News visited a few areas today and residents of the affected areas echoed the same sentiments calling for timely water carting services when the need arises.

A lot of Fijians around the greater Suva Nausori area have raised their concerns regarding the water carting services over the past few days.

Keresi Gade of Cunningham says they had difficulty in carrying out their daily chores over the weekend as there were no constant water carting services.

“It was really difficult to carry to out our daily chores during the water cuts over the weekend. We called the Authority and they say that there will be water trucks coming to us at Cunningham however, the water truck came only once all throughout the weekend before water was restored.”

Making a round trip today to some affected areas, residents of Tacirua and Sakoca say they faced the same issues with water carting services.

Neil Vikash of Sakoca says they did not have any water carting truck during the water disruption period.

“They say they’re going to supply water by water trucks but there were no water carting for us. Luckily we got transport so we go and fill water in our buckets and water bottles.”

Water Authority of Fiji this afternoon confirms that all water supply to affected areas have been normalized.

WAF says all major service distribution reservoirs at Wainibuku, Tovata, Nasinu, Toorak, Tacirua, Dokanaisuva, and Colo-i-Suva are at healthy and desirable water levels.

FBC News’ effort to get a comment from the Minister of Infrastructure and from the Water Authority of Fiji on the water carting matter have so far proven futile.