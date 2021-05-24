Fijians overseas can use their green voter card

Fijian abroad can still use their green voter card to apply to vote via postal ballot.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this will only apply to eligible Fijians who are registered voters.

Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office will verify their signature from the time they applied to register.

“You will be able to provide the details on your postal vote application form directly from any type of voter card that you have, be it green or blue. As long as you have your voter number and your name exactly as you have spelt it on the voter card, you will be entitled to vote via postal ballot.”

Saneem stresses those who have applied for postal voting will not be able to vote on Elections Day.

The nationwide Voter Registration Drive ends on the 14th of next month.