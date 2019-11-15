Fijians on leave without pay can apply for FNPF assistance

The second phase of COVID-19 withdrawal scheme has been extended to members who are on leave without pay.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this phase was initially aimed at providing immediate relief for members who were genuinely unemployed, it has been extended to those who have been sent on leave without pay, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koroi says they understand that a lot of employers want to keep their employees and have opted to send them on leave without pay instead of ending their employment.

He says the Fund will be relying on employers to be upfront with them regarding the status of their employees.

Koroi highlighted that his team will also conduct the necessary checks to verify members’ employment status.

Phase one has closed with a total of 85, 959 members paid over $54m.

Submission of applications for phase two have been activated on the myFNPF and the Employers Portal, allowing members to apply from yesterday.

Koroi clarifies this means all those members who received the $220 payment last Friday and are still or are now unemployed, can submit their applications through the App or their employer, to receive the remaining payment of $880.

Other members who were not part of the payout on Friday but are unemployed, as well as those on leave without pay can also apply.

These members will qualify for a total payment of $1,100 and this will be paid over five fortnights, beginning on June 23.

The chief executive is reminding the members that there is no need to rush because the payment of these funds will end in August.