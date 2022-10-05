Fijians not forthcoming to report cyber-related cases

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Fiji Police Force recorded 45 cybercrime cases between 2016 and 2021.

Chief Admin Officer ACP Aporosa Lutunauga revealed this while making a submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Convention on Cybercrime.

The Convention also known as the Budapest Cybercrime Convention is a joint effort designed to address prevalent cyber issues by the Council of Europe and other State Parties.

ACP Lutunauga says they registered four victims and seven offenders in the same period.

“This includes the following cyber-related offences unauthorized modification of data held in a computer, serious computer offences, unauthorized modification of data to cause impairment, unauthorized modification of restricted data, causing harm by posting electronic communication and posting intimate visual recordings.”

The majority of the victims were females and ACP Lutunauga says the statistics may not be significant as many Fijians are not forthcoming in reporting cyber-related cases.

He adds cases have not been reported due to the social stigma faced by victims who report such cases.