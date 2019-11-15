Fijian nationals cleared of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health says the two Fijian nationals, who were tested for coronavirus, have been cleared.

The two who arrived in the country last week from China had shown mild symptoms and were quarantined in Nadi.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says with two having been cleared, Fiji does not have any cases of the deadly disease.

“The results for the two Fiji nationals that have been in isolation in Nadi are negative. Those are the results that we have, which has come back from Australia. We also had a foreign national who travelled from mainland China about 9 or 10 days ago that’s before the restriction was placed and who has been in Fiji. He was unwell yesterday. We went and our team of health professionals were asked to bring the case in for isolation so that’s the only case at the moment.”

Fiji has implemented travel restrictions for those travelling from China in a bid to keep the virus out of the country.