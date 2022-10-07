Fijians more resilient: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is an occasion to reflect on one of history’s greatest thinkers and his virtues of respect, peace, unity, justice, charity, and compassion.

He says these values encompass a moral code that resonates within the Islamic faith and far beyond, guiding people of all cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds who have sought peace and progress over thousands of years, just as they guide Fijians today.

Bainimarama says we live by these values, secure in the knowledge that our Fijian identity is not the realm of a single religion, province, background, or ethnicity.

The Prime Minister says our national character transcends these boundaries and this was never more clearly on display than during the dark days of the COVID pandemic.

He says Fijians overcame that experience through unity and have come out more resilient than ever before.

Bainimarama says they have proved that Fiji’s strength as a nation can be measured by the care and compassion shown to fellow Fijians.