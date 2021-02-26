Fijians marvel at rare snowstorm in Golan Heights

This week Israel saw an unusual winter storm that has almost completely covered the entire Golan Heights with a blanket of snow.

The rare natural phenomenon has brought people from across Israel and Syria to the Golan Heights to see, touch and take photographs of the snow.

Even though this is not as big as the monster storms some are experiencing in other places of the world, this much snow is very rare to see in Israel.

[Members of HQ 1FIR in front of HQ in the Golan Heights – Source: 1FIR]

Fijian soldiers serving at the Golan Heights for over a year also experienced snow for the first time.