Fijians man COP 26 venue

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
November 10, 2021 9:45 am

With thousands attending the COP 26 discussions in Scotland, there is a Fijian presence that comes in a different form.

A number of security personnel manning the venue are Fijians who are based in Europe.

Easily standing out in the crowd, these men have been described by many attendees as some of the most friendliest.

A loud bula or a vinaka is heard each time they greet the 25,000 registered people.

Apart from the venue, there are other Fijians who are working with foreign government delegations as well.

There is also Fijian presence within the United Nations Police.

