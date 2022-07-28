Fijians invited to celebrate with FBC

2DAYFM Program Director, Mario Fasala

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be celebrating its 68th birthday in style this Saturday by involving its fans and viewers.

As part of the celebrations, the team has organized a Kite Fight competition and a concert at Albert Park in Suva.

2DAYFM Program Director, Mario Fasala says this is a huge event because this is the first time in a long time for the company to host a concert and also an inaugural sports competition.

“The best thing about it is that we have ample space for families who want to come in with the kids- you know kids like to run around so this place is an opportune time for them to get together.”

Fasala says the event is a perfect time for loved ones to take time out from their busy schedules and enjoy the activities that will be organized by the FBC team.

There will be a hive of activities as live bands will be providing live entertainment, rides for children and food stalls, will also be available.

The Kite fight competition and the FBC birthday celebrations will be held this Saturday at Albert park.