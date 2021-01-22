Fijians in the United States contribute towards TC Yasa recovery

The Fijian Diaspora in the United States have contributed nearly $120,000 towards relief efforts following Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The Diaspora through the Fiji American National Association (FANA) have reaffirmed their commitment to mobilise assistance in support of the government’s efforts towards rebuilding the lives of communities affected by STC Yasa.

The funds raised will go towards the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund to support the national effort of rebuilding and recovery work carried out by the government through the National Disaster Management Office.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji American National Association has assured support through a virtual meeting held between its members and the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan.

PS Karan conveyed the Prime Minister’s appreciation to the association members for their remarkable assistance, “Through all of you; let me thank the Fijian diaspora and all those who have contributed to this effort – this has greatly assisted us in increasing the speed and scale of recovery effort underway.

Karan says that all these families will find great comfort and solace in these efforts adding that besides the funds contributed; they all know that Fijians in the US and in Canada stand with them at this difficult time.