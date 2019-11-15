Fijians living in the greater Suva area to expect water disruptions

Fijians living in the greater Suva area have been urged to store water for at least two to three days.

The Water Authority of Fiji in a statement says they are currently working on removing an old valve that had given way and caused water disruptions.

WAF says water restoration to normal standards will occur gradually over time, as the system is replenished and reservoirs re-filled.

Article continues after advertisement

The authority says water carting trucks have been deployed to provide relief.

Affected areas include Nakasi, Davuilevu, Farm Road, Sasawira Road, LDS Church Road, Waidamudamu Settlement, FNU Lab Road, FNU School and Staff Quarters, Koronivia Research Station, Koronivia Road, Tawakelevu Road, New Town Road, Sauma Settlement, Dalip Street, Dasrath Street, Gagali Road, Lokia Road, Buabua Road, Dilkusha Road, Lelean Memorial School and YPD.