Fijians in the North welcome unemployment assistance

[File Photo]
Fijians in Vanua Levu have welcomed the opening of unemployment assistance, saying it will put them on a better footing.
People receiving other forms of assistance from the government are not eligible.
The application will close tomorrow.
Apisai Balenavonu from Vanuavou, Vaturova says that the $100 assistance being rolled out will help him financially to provide for his family.
“This is a really huge assistance, especially when it’s $100 cash. This will benefit us greatly, given that getting money is a challenge for me right now. “
Meanwhile, Seini Diciba of Namako, Macuata says the assistance will help them fill in the gaps in their finances as they slowly get their lives back to normal post-COVID-19.
“This will help our families as feeding our families has become very challenging with the lack of finance.”
The government had set aside $13 million in the 2022 Revised National Budget for this exercise, as many people in the North also suffered economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says consideration will be given to those whose income has been affected during the pandemic.