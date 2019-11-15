Home

News

Fijians in Suva prepare for TC Yasa

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 15, 2020 12:50 pm
Fijians in the Suva area are already taking precautionary measures as Tropical Cyclone Yasa is forecast to affect the group from Thursday.

FBC News visited some informal settlements this morning and saw residents putting up shutters and stocking up on water and food.

Ravindra Raj, a resident of Gaji Road in Samabula says they have been keeping close tabs on the latest weather advisories.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’ve learned their lessons from TC Winston in 2016.

“I have to tie the house. Tie it properly and I have to keep my family properly. This week I have to buy the rope and tie my house. That’s all. And also buy food and keep it for the cyclone.”

Another resident, 50-year-old Keshwar Mani and his family are ready to evacuate to the nearest school if the weather worsens.

“We can’t do too much. We will do whatever we can otherwise we will have to go to the Suva Sangam hall and stay there.”

Umesh Kumar from Khalsa Road, Newtown says they are taking all warnings seriously.

“The people have started filling water and everything. They buy the torch and battery and the rope to tie the house. We’re all ready now.”

The Nadi Meteorological Services is urging all Fijians to prepare accordingly and take heed of all advisories.

